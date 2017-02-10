Teen faces charges after laptop sale arranged online

Giovantae Lucas is charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, battery on an officer, auto burglary, grand theft, obstruction, violation of probation, and possession of marijuana.

TAMPA , Fla. – Police officers executing a search warrant in the case of a stolen laptop were called away to an auto burglary where they found the original suspect.

The case started when someone arranged the sale of a laptop through the LetGo app, and was then robbed and assaulted, according to Tampa police.

On Feb. 7, the laptop buyer agreed to purchase a MacBook laptop from the seller using the online seller's app.

The seller asked the victim to meet him at 6705 N. 15th St., a vacant area. The victim was met by a gunman who grabbed an arm and led him to the back yard of the vacant residence where there was a second gunman.

The victim was ordered to the ground, and then his cell phone, wallet, watch, shoes and money were stolen. The suspects placed their guns in the victim's mouth and ear, threatened to kill his family, then ran north. Detectives interviewed the victim and determined the seller had a username of "Gunther” and was selling other items.



Detectives drafted a search warrant for the home of Giovantae Lucas, 19, and when they arrived he was not home. Officers found a Rohm .22-caliber revolver along with a large quantity of ammunition, multiple identification cards, and credit cards in the names of various people. Four other firearms were recovered.

Alfonso Ammons, 47, was arrested at the scene for being a felon in possession of a firearm and other charges.



As the search warrant was being executed, officers were responding to an auto burglary only blocks away. Officers found Lucas there and took him into custody. Detectives also consider Lucas as a person of interest in a robbery to an individual that occurred earlier in the day at N. Nebraska Avenue and E.

Linebaugh Avenue.

Lucas is charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, battery on a law enforcement officer, auto burglary, grand theft, obstruction, violation of probation, and possession of marijuana.



Ammons is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and violation of probation.

Police are looking for the second suspect in the LetGo robbery. He is described as a black male in his mid-20s with a slender build and short haircut He was wearing a black-and-white sweater and black pants at the time of the robbery. Anyone with information on this subject is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.



