Teen gets 15 years for burglary that left accomplice dead

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - A central Florida teen has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a burglary that resulted in his accomplice being fatally shot by the intended victim.



News sources report that the now-18-year-old man was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to manslaughter. He had been facing a second-degree felony murder charge and a possible life sentence.



Authorities say the teen and his friend, 24-year-old Chevez Antwann Faison, broke into a Winter Haven home in the early morning hours of New Year's Day 2016. Gunshots were exchange between the intruders and the home's occupant, and Faison was fatally wounded.



Another man who drove the teen and Faison to the home previously pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact and received 2 ½ years in prison.

