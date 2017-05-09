Teen 'owns up to' tossing 68-year-old woman in Florida pool

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff's deputies say a teenager has confessed to throwing a 68-year-old woman into a swimming pool when she tried to break up a party at a South Florida apartment complex.



Broward Sheriff's officials said in a news release that the 16-year-old boy turned himself in on Monday, telling investigators that he "messed up" and has to "own up to it." He was with his mother and a lawyer.



Nancy James told deputies that 200 young people showed up at Players Place apartments near Fort Lauderdale Saturday evening. When she tried to speak to them a young man picked her up, dragged her to the pool and tossed her in.



A neighbor later identified the teen through surveillance footage.



The teen is charged with battery on a person 65 or older.

© 2017 WTSP-TV