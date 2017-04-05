Teen sunbather says she woke on beach to man kissing her behind

Matthew Brabyn, 50, of Naples, was booked at the Naples Jail Center on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to a Naples police arrest report.

Naples police Monday arrested a man accused of touching and kissing the behind of a teenage sunbather sleeping on a local beach.

Matthew Brabyn, 50, of Naples, was booked at the Naples Jail Center on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to a Naples police arrest report.

The teenage girl told police she was sleeping on the beach in front of Surfsedge Condos on Gulf Shore Boulevard North when she felt something touching her buttocks, the report states.

She woke and saw Brabyn lying next to her, kissing and touching "the outer cloth of her bathing suit on her butt," according to police. The girl screamed and ran away.

Brabyn ran on the beach toward an apartment complex, the report states.

He told authorities he tripped over some umbrellas and didn't mean to fall on the girl.

Bail information was not available. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 25.

Naples Daily News