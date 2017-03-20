Teen sentenced to 30 years in prison for death of homeless man in 2014

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A judge has sentenced Sharron Townsend to 30 years in prison for the death of a homeless man.

Townsend's sentence will require he serve a minimum of at least 10 years in prison, but a judge will review the case and his sentence could be modified.

Townsend is the teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a homeless man back in 2014 when he was just 12 years old. He was the youngest murderer awaiting sentencing in Jacksonville.

A homeless man was found dead in June of 2014. Police say he was shot in the head... and they were left asking, why.

Townsend was just 12 years old when police saw the surveillance video, and arrested him for the murder of 54- year-old Thomas Trent.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they still don't know why Townsend shot Trent, but investigators called the shooting a "horrible and spontaneous act."

The shooting happened at a strip mall on 103rd street, in 2014. Townsend was indicted on a second degree murder charge, in October of 2014. He pled guilty to the charge this past summer.

