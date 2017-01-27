Teen used app in bid to rob car buyers, police say

Jarquz Harris is charged with arranging the sale of a car using the letgo mobile app, and then pulled a handgun on the potential buyers. Polk County sheriff photo

LAKELAND, Fla. -- An 18-year-old man is charged with arranging the sale of a car using the letgo mobile app, and then pulled a handgun on the potential buyers.

About 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11, two brothers contacted Jarquez Harris via letgo to purchase a Chevrolet Impala, according to Lakeland police. They agreed to meet at the Lakewood Terrace Apartments.

They discussed the sale, and then one of the brothers showed $1,000 in cash to Harris, and agreed to buy the car. Harris, sitting in the back of the victim’s vehicle, Harris pointed a semi-automatic handgun at both victims.

Harris, who was wearing a maroon Florida State University sweatshirt, demanded the money and counted down from five, but did not shoot. He fled from the scene on foot.

Detectives created a letgo profile and communicated with Harris about the car. Over several days, Harris agreed to meet at the same location. When he arrived, Harris was wearing the same sweatshirt and he matched the general description the victim gave.

Detectives contacted Harris and he later admitted to the attempted robbery. Harris remains in the Polk County.

