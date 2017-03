The teen, who was shot in the 1400 block of Linebaugh Avenue, is being treated at Tampa General Hospital. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- An 18-year-old was wounded in a shooting early Saturday and Tampa police are seeking information in the case.

The teen, who was shot in the 1400 block of Linebaugh Avenue, is being treated at Tampa General Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa police at (813) 231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

