Thief 'takes super-sizing too far' in fast-food armed robbery

A still from the Lake City PD video posted to Facebook.

In a video posted to the Lake City Police Department Facebook, a thief can be seen reaching through a fast food restaurant's window, points a gun at an employee and steals the register.

The armed robber brandishes a handgun at an employee while climbing into the store's window, then puts it down and reaches for the register before falling back into their car.

"This armed-robber took super-sizing too far," police wrote.

Police in Lake City, Florida are asking for anyone with information about the theft to call Investigator Peter Michaels at 386-758-5471.

