Thief 'takes super-sizing too far' in fast-food armed robbery

In a video posted to the Lake City Police Department Facebook, a thief can be seen reaching through a fast food restaurant's window, points a gun at an employee and steals the register.
The armed robber brandishes a handgun at an employee while climbing into the store's window, then puts it down and reaches for the register before falling back into their car.
"This armed-robber took super-sizing too far," police wrote.
Police in Lake City, Florida are asking for anyone with information about the theft to call Investigator Peter Michaels at 386-758-5471.
