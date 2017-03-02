WTSP
Thief 'takes super-sizing too far' in fast-food armed robbery

Lake City police are looking for a man suspected of grabbing the cash register from a fast-food

First Coast News , WTLV 11:12 AM. EST March 02, 2017

In a video posted to the Lake City Police Department Facebook, a thief can be seen reaching through a fast food restaurant's window, points a gun at an employee and steals the register.

The armed robber brandishes a handgun at an employee while climbing into the store's window, then puts it down and reaches for the register before falling back into their car.

"This armed-robber took super-sizing too far," police wrote.

Police in Lake City, Florida are asking for anyone with information about the theft to call Investigator Peter Michaels at 386-758-5471.

