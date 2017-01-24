Thieves make off with $115,000 worth of cigarettes

Police are looking for four people who reportedly stole $115,000 worth of cigarettes from a distribution company. Miami Dade police photo

MIAMI, Fla. – Police are looking for four people who reportedly stole $115,000 worth of cigarettes from a distribution company.

Surveillance video shows the suspects, who broke in though a security door, walking around ransacking the facility while they took boxes of cigarettes.

The theft occurred about 5 a.m. on Dec. 18. The warehouse is located at 3580 NW 119 St. in Miami.

