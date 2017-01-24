Thieves make off with $115,000 worth of cigarettes

MIAMI, Fla. – Police are looking for four people who reportedly stole $115,000 worth of cigarettes from a distribution company.
Surveillance video shows the suspects, who broke in though a security door, walking around ransacking the facility while they took boxes of cigarettes.
The theft occurred about 5 a.m. on Dec. 18. The warehouse is located at 3580 NW 119 St. in Miami.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”. Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.
