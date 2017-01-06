Thieves ransack store, steal cigarettes and lottery tickets

Provided by Tampa Bay Crime Stoppers

TAMPA -- Tampa Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for several people who broke into a grocery store and stole lottery tickets, cigarettes and other items.

On December 26, 2016 just after 11:00 p.m., surveillance video shows several suspects breaking into the Super Choice Meat & Grocery store at 3701 Central Ave N in Tampa.

The suspects can be seen entering through the unlocked front door and taking multiple items. One suspect is actually caught wiping down the front door as they leave.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward up to $3,000 with any information leading to the identification of the individuals in the video.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477),

