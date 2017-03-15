Thieves steal car while owner is pumping gas

The Philadelphia Police Department posted a video recently of a crime made possible by the victim's inattention while tending to a simple task.

On Mar. 5, a 35-year-old male was pumping gas while a 4-door sedan stopped slightly to his left. As the video above shows, a passenger then exited the sedan and entered the victim's car and drove away, tearing the hose from the pump.

Both vehicles then fled the scene.

