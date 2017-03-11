Thieves use blowtorch to try and break into ATM

Brandon Goldner/NBC Charlotte

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. -- Union County Sheriff's Office is looking for at least two suspects who tried to cut open an ATM using a blow torch.

Deputies said the incident happened on February 12 at the First Citizens Bank in Indian Trail.

The Sheriff's Office said the suspects went to "extraordinary lengths" to open the machine, which includes disabling surrounding lights, spray painting a surveillance camera and using a tarp to hide behind while using the blow torch.

David Huckaby said he's shocked the suspects would go to extraordinary lengths to pry open the ATM.

"That's crazy," Huckaby said. "If they're that desperate, what else are they going to do?

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call detectives at (704) 283-3789 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 283-5600.



