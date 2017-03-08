Tim Kaine's youngest son arrested at Trump rally in Minnesota

Linwood Michael Kaine RAMSEY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The youngest son of Virginia senator and former Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine was among five people arrested Saturday after police said they disrupted a pro-Donald Trump rally in St. Paul, Minnesota.

CBS affiliate WTVR reports that Linwood Michael Kaine, 24, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree rioting.

No charges were filed against Kaine or the other protesters who were detained due to “insufficient facts to prove felony-level riot,” according to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

Kaine was among the protesters who clashed with supporters of Mr. Trump outside the Minnesota State Capitol. The group disrupted the rally with air horns, whistles, chants, and a smoke bomb, according to the Pioneer Press.

Sen. Kaine released a statement to the Pioneer Press Tuesday night through a spokesperson.

“We love that our three children have their own views and concerns about current political issues,” he said. “They fully understand the responsibility to express those concerns peacefully.”

Last week, Sen. Kaine joined activists and fellow Democrats in decrying the recent arrests of immigrants outside a church shelter in Virginia.

At a news conference Thursday, Sen. Kaine said the Trump administration’s reassurances that it continues to follow the policy protecting sensitive locations ring hollow in light of the arrests outside the church.

“We are hearing some words, but the words aren’t matching up with what people are seeing,” Kaine said.

