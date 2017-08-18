Tip leads to mother and daughter arrest for possible prostitution in home

During the investigation, Jennifer Dodge, 30, offered to perform sexual acts in exchange for money while Anne Dodge, 55, performed a massage in exchange for money. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, FLA. - SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department arrested a mother and daughter for possible prostitution inside their home.

Authorities say a Crimestoppers tip was received in June regarding possible prostitution at the home of Anne and Jennifer Dodge.

In a series of joint, undercover operations, Sarasota Police, the Florida Department of Health and sex trafficking prevention advocates, Selah Freedom, investigated the Dodge's home on the 2900 block of Bay Street in Sarasota.

During the investigation, Jennifer Dodge,30, offered to perform sexual acts in exchange for money while Anne Dodge, 55, performed a massage in exchange for money.

The Department of Health confirmed Anne Dodge is not a licensed massage therapist.

Both women were posting ads on Backpage.com, a classified ad website with a strong history of prostitution listings.

Anne Dodge is charged with two counts of unlicensed practice of a health care profession (felony) and two counts of massage establishments; requisites; licensure; inspection.

Jennifer Dodge was charged with felony prostitution.

Authorities arrested both women and took them to the Sarasota County Jail.

