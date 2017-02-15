Top Florida State University official resigns after arrest

Cramer's Linkdin account

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A top attorney working for Florida State University has been arrested by federal authorities and charged with attempted enticement of a minor.



Court records show FSU associate general counsel Dayton Cramer was arrested on Tuesday.



FSU spokeswoman Jill Elish said Cramer resigned prior to the university firing him. Cramer was earning more than $156,000 a year at his job.



Elish said he was arrested off-campus.



An affidavit alleges Cramer responded this month to fake ads posted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in which he thought he was communicating with the stepmother of a 13-year-old girl. The affidavit includes email messages where Cramer allegedly acknowledges the girl's age and describes what he wants to do with her.



Court records do not show if Cramer has an attorney.

