Tourists unnerved by Gulf Blvd. drive-by shootings

Law enforcement officials are searching for this car.

"That's just crazy."

Sunday's cooler weather in St. Pete Beach didn't bother two tourists from Cincinnati. What irked them was knowing that a man visiting from Texas was shot in the chest as he walked in the area the night before.

"This is obviously a vacation place for families and fun," said Christian Faulkner. "That's probably one of the last things I thought would happen around here."

Police said the 51-year-old victim was walking with his cousin near the Beachcomber resort shortly after midnight Saturday when he as shot. The man was able to get to the hotel and get help.

Larry Carey, also visiting from Ohio, saw the aftermath of the shooting.

"I seen the security guards take off, running up front," he said. "We were over across here, went up to get a drink, we had just walked into the room and heard people ... screaming and yelling about it."

Police soon discovered just 30 minutes before that, roughly two miles up the road, there was a similar shooting. This time, an Uber driver picking up a passenger had her car shot at.

A white vehicle seen driving by after matched the vehicle spotted after the St. Pete Beach shooting.

Police got a surveillance image from a camera on a home on Gulf Boulevard.

It's the same white sedan that was spotted a third time Saturday night with four people inside, no headlights on and what police said looked like a rifle sticking out of the window.

Police now hoping someone spots it again and soon -- before anyone else gets hurt, or worse.

