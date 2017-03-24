Traffic stop leads to meth found in Sebring shed

This meth was found in a Seffner shed. (Photo: Highlands County Sheriff's Office)

SEBRING -- A traffic stop led to an investigation that turned up more than 246 grams of methamphetamine in a shed in Sebring early Wednesday, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said.

Sgt. Dusty McGee made the traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday after he saw a moving car with its headlights turned off. When driver Louis Arno Huff, 30, was questioned by McGee, he admitted to not having a driver’s license, so he was taken into custody.

Huff’s passenger, Charlene Walterman, was also arrested due to having several outstanding warrants for fraud, petit theft and identity theft.

K-9 deputy Cory Tomblin and his partner Remco checked the car, and Remco reacted to the center console, where deputies found a partially smoked marijuana joint. They also found a loaded pistol on the floor of the car between the driver’s seat and the console.





Huff, who was convicted of grand theft in 2007, is not allowed to have a gun. He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.

After further investigation, the deputies turned up information that led them to Huff's mother's home in the Highlands Homes area of Sebring. She gave deputies consent to search the property.

Tomblin and Remco went into a shed in the backyard, which had a sawed-off shotgun and a pistol sitting in plain sight. Remco started sniffing and immediately reacted to an end table in the middle of the room.

When Tomblin opened the drawer, he found a gallon-sized plastic bag containing what turned out to be 237.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine.





Additional searching revealed two smaller bags with 8.8 grams of meth as well as .6 grams of marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

The methamphetamine has a local street value of around $15,000.

Huff’s mother told deputies that Huff was the only one who ever went into the shed, which was equipped with video surveillance equipment. Huff later told deputies that he had the meth with the intention of selling it.

Additional charges were filed of trafficking in methamphetamine (over 14 grams), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

Huff is being held on $63,000 bond.



