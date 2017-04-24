Transgender woman fatally shot in Miami area

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities in Miami are investigating the fatal shooting of a transgender woman.
Authorities say Chayviss Reed was fatally shot at an intersection not far from the north campus of Miami-Dade College.
The Miami Herald reports that Reed is the ninth transgender woman reported killed in the United States this year.
Miami-Dade investigators weren't releasing any details about the shooting.
