Transgender woman fatally shot in Miami area

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities in Miami are investigating the fatal shooting of a transgender woman.



Authorities say Chayviss Reed was fatally shot at an intersection not far from the north campus of Miami-Dade College.



The Miami Herald reports that Reed is the ninth transgender woman reported killed in the United States this year.



Miami-Dade investigators weren't releasing any details about the shooting.

