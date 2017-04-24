WTSP
Transgender woman fatally shot in Miami area

AP , WTSP 9:26 AM. EDT April 24, 2017

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities in Miami are investigating the fatal shooting of a transgender woman.

Authorities say Chayviss Reed was fatally shot at an intersection not far from the north campus of Miami-Dade College.

The Miami Herald reports that Reed is the ninth transgender woman reported killed in the United States this year.

Miami-Dade investigators weren't releasing any details about the shooting.

