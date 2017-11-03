Trial begins for Pasco County quadruple murder suspect

Adam Matos is shown in court on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Matos 32, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, her parents and her new boyfriend in 2014. (Photo: WTSP)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Opening statements started Friday morning for the trial of a man accused of killing four people in 2014.

Adam Matos, 32, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, her parents and her new boyfriend. Pasco County sheriff’s deputies arrested Matos in September 2014.

If Matos is found guilty, prosecutors will ask for the death penalty.

The trial is expected to last three weeks, according to our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

Watch: Click or tap here to view Friday's opening statements

