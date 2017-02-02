Truck drives over car in Ocala road rage incident

The driver of the pickup said he was in fear for his and his family's lives. (Photo: Ocala Police Department)

A pickup driver drove his vehicle over a car to protect his family during a road-rage incident Wednesday, Ocala police said.

According to police, when they arrived at 27th Avenue SW and 42nd Street SW, they found a silver Ford F-150 sitting on top of a Toyota Camry.

The Toyota driver, Adalberto Aponte, 53, of High Springs, told police he had gotten into a verbal dispute with Zach Waring, 18, and Waring had backed the pickup on top of his car.

Waring, however, told police Aponte had been driving erratically and had nearly caused multiple accidents. Waring told Aponte this, but when the vehicles had reached the intersection, Aponte pulled the Camry behind the pickup, exited the vehicle, walked to the pickup's window and hit him in the face multiple times, police said.

Warring said he tried to grab Aponte's hands to stop him. Waring's passenger, Taylor Rich, 20, shouted there was a gun in the truck, trying to get Aponte to stop, but Aponte started going back to his car, shouting, "I'll show you a real gun," the affidavit said.

Fearing for his life as well as the lives of Rich and the couple's infant, who was also in the truck, Waring put his vehicle and drove over the Toyota to stop him from getting the gun, police said.

A witness' statement backed Waring's version of the incident, saying it appeared Waring panicked and didn't have any other options.





Waring was wearing a pair of sunglasses at the time that were valued at $300. They were broken when he was punched.

A check of Aponte's drivers license showed it had been suspended on August for failure to pay child support.

Aponte was arrested. He denied striking Waring.

Aponte was charged with Burglary of an occupied conveyance, battery, driving while license was suspended or revoked and criminal mischief.

