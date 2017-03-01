Pinellas prostitution suspect smiles for the mugshot

Most mugshots we see are rather dour, so when we see one that's stands out, it gets our attention.

This smiling face belongs to Tina Jantschek, who was arrested Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, she was found parked in a vehicle in a vacant lot at George Boulevard and Colfax Street. She was reportedly with a man.

The deputy said he saw the two engaged in a sex act, and said the male admitted to paying her $60.

The deputy said Jantschek denied the allegations.

She has been charged with felony prostitution and is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on $5,000 bail.

According to deputies, she was found guilty of prostitution twice before.

