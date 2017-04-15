Two brothers dead, 3rd person injured in Plant City shooting, deputies say

More than 40 firearms were stolen from a gun store and the Hillsborough County sheriff is looking for the suspects.

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting incident that left two people dead and a third injured in Plant City.

Detectives said the incident, which appears to be domestic-related, happened at 5501 Varn Road.

When deputies arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. Two people, Milton Varn, 63, and Perry Varn, 66, were declared dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said the two were brothers.

Deputies said the two had a long-standing dispute over property.

The third person was taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition. That person's name is not being released, deputies said.

Deputies said they are speaking with all the parties involved.

