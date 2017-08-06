Two good Samaritans stabbed after trying to help woman being robbed in Pinellas Co.

(Photo: PCSO)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Two good Samaritans were stabbed while attempting to assist a woman who was in the process of being robbed.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, a 44-year-old woman was sitting in her car at the Publix located at 7880 113th St. in Seminole when a man approached and opened the car door around 12:40 p.m. Sunday. He tried to grab the woman's purse before getting into a struggle with the woman.

He stabbed the woman in the stomach and left thigh. A good Samaritan saw the incident and tried to help the woman, and was stabbed by the man on his upper back.

The suspect started to run towards the Seminole City Shopping Center when a second good Samaritan also started to chase him down.

A third good Samaritan grabbed a gun from his car before also rushing towards the suspect.

The original two men tackled the suspect to the ground in one of the parking lots at the shopping center.

The second man who got involved in the altercation was stabbed in the stomach during the struggle. The third good Samaritan was able to disarm the suspect and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived on scene.

The two men who were stabbed during the confrontation were taken to the Bayfront medical center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, now identified as 49-year-old Bobby Martin Watson, was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail after being medically checked.

Deputies think a 1990's model gold vehicle may have been involved in the incident and continue to investigate the scene.

