Two Manatee men arrested on child porn charges

Two men are facing child sex pornography charges in separate cases, Manatee County law enforcement officials said.

In the first case, Michael Eugene Williams, 67, has been investigated since late 2015.

Bradenton Police Detectives and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force identified Williams as having possessed and distributied child pornography. Probable cause was established in early 2016 and Williams agreed through his attorney to turn himself in to face criminal charges.





However, he fled before turning himself in.

This month, Williams was arrested in California. He has been extradited and booked into the Manatee County Jail, with his bail set at $550,000.

Williams faces charges of promoting the sexual performance of a child and 10 counts of possession of child pornography. More charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at (941) 932-9300, or Detective Kevin Bunch at (941) 932-9380. You may also email your information to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.

In the second case, a Palmetto man was arrested Thursday, accused of possessing and distributing child porn, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Norman Louis Sparling, 69, has been charged with one count of transmission of child pornography and three counts of sexual performance by a child.

Detectives first learned of possible child pornography on Sparling's computer in 2016. That led to a search warrant and the arrest.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the sheriff's office at (941) 747-3011, ext. 1970.

© 2017 WTSP-TV