Two minors, two adults taken to hospital after Hillsborough Co. stabbing

TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene of a stabbing on Wednesday morning.
Authorities took four victims from a home on 1300 block of Windsor Way to area hospitals for treatment. Two of the victims are minors.
“It appears all parties involved know each other and this was not a random act,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Cristal Nunez in an email.
First responders responded to the home on the Windsor Way home around 3:12 a.m. Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
