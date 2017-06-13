Two minors, two adults taken to hospital after Hillsborough Co. stabbing

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene of a stabbing on Wednesday morning.

Authorities took four victims from a home on 1300 block of Windsor Way to area hospitals for treatment. Two of the victims are minors.

“It appears all parties involved know each other and this was not a random act,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Cristal Nunez in an email.

First responders responded to the home on the Windsor Way home around 3:12 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

