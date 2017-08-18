Two officer shot in Jacksonville, one in critical condition

Two JSO officers have been shot on the Westside. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two officers were shot while attempting to apprehend an active shooting suspect on Jacksonville's Westside Friday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting occurred when a contact team of four or five officers approached a home in the 5100 block of Seaboard Avenue just before 11 p.m. The officers were called out to a report of an attempted suicide.

When the contact team reached the home, a shooter with a high-powered rifle opened fire at the officers through the front doorway of the home, a JSO spokesperson said.

Three victims were hiding in the back bedroom of the home at the time of the shooting, police said. JSO said the victims called police because they feared for their lives.

The officers and the suspect then exchanged gunfire. Two officers and the suspect were wounded in the exchange.

The suspect and the officers were then transported to a local hospital. The suspect died at the hospital, police said.

One officer is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach, while the other was shot in both hands and is in stable condition.

"We often talk about the inherent dangers of police work, but tonight those dangers were all too real for these officers," JSO Director Mike Bruno said. "As I said, as they were approaching the house, they knew that this was a rifle that the individual was shooting and they knew they were staring danger in the face and yet they moved forward to meet their commitment that they held and swore to take to this community. So we asked that you keep these officers and their families in your prayers."

The three victims inside the home are now safe, a police spokesperson said.

JSO said it will offer another update on Saturday. Stay tuned to First Coast News for the latest information on this developing story.

