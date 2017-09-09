Two people accused of burglarizing home in Polk emergency zone

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two teens for burglarizing a home during a state of emergency.

\Marvell Parkinson, 18, and a 17-year-old, both of Lake Wales, are charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling during a State of Emergency, resisting arrest without violence, possession of tools with intent to use for a burglary, and unarmed burglary of a residence.

Parkinson was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Witnesses called PCSO after seeing two suspects hiding behind her neighbor's home on Friday afternoon on Beverly Drive in Lake Wales. Both suspects ran upon seeing the witness and ran north towards Santa Maria Drive.

The 17-year-old ran north towards Scenic Highway and Winston Avenue and was apprehended by deputies. After he was caught, deputies found a window punch in his pants pocket.

Parkinson began running towards Orangemont Apartments where he was quickly apprehended by deputies.

"We want everyone to be safe during the hurricane. And we will not tolerate thieves taking advantage of those evacuating their homes. Looters need to be prepared to go to jail if they try to take advantage of people during a state of emergency," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

The 17-year-old told deputies they walked through the neighborhood and found a residence that was not boarded up. They walked to the back of the house and entered the unsecured residence through the back door. A few minutes later, they exited the residence and walked over to the detached garage.

Parkinson shattered the glass on the detached garage with a window punch. The 17-year-old pened the garage door and Parkinson ran in with a set of keys that he stole from within the residence. They attempted to steal the victim's 2001 Dodge Intrepid, but the battery was dead.

Both suspects have criminal histories to include burglary, grand theft, and possession of marijuana. Parkinson has been on juvenile community control since June 30, 2016.

Marvell Parkinson was transported and booked into the Polk County Jail on the above charges. The 17-year-old was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.



