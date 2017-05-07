Two shot at Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach

The lobby of the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach is taped off as police investigate a shooting on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Jake Sabo

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities say a massive manhunt is underway for a suspect after two people were shot outside the Fontainebleau hotel.



Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez says a man and woman were shot Sunday outside the hotel and then ran inside for help. Authorities say the man suffered multiple bullet wounds and is in critical condition. The woman had one gunshot wound and is in stable condition.



The Miami Herald reports several streets were closed while helicopters hovered overhead and K-9 units from multiple police agencies assisted the search.



Rodriguez says they're in the infancy stages of the investigation and need the community's help.

