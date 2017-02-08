Two shot in attempted home robbery, Plant City police say

The two were shot during an attempted home robbery, police said.

According to a report, about 6 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a house in the 300 block of Tennessee Street. There, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center; their conditions and the extent of their wounds were not immediately available.

Investigators determined the victims had arrived at the residence in a vehicle, and at the same time a white vehicle pulled up to the home. The occupants of the white vehicle forced the victims into the home at gunpoint, intending to rob them.

Inside the home, a struggle began. The victims tried to flee, but they were shot by the suspects, who fled the scene in the white vehicle.

There were no descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plant City police at (813) 757-9200.

