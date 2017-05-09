MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Pull up to the gas pump, swipe your card and pump gas. Seems simple and safe …right?

Not always.

“They need to get a job find something else to do besides stealing from people who are working,” says Fran Kenny, a 7-Eleven customer

There’ve been two skimmers found in just two months at this 7-Eleven on the 5600 block of 14th Street West in Manatee County, most recently on Monday.

Michael Yarn pumps gas at 7-Eleven too, “That’s it, straight cash. No card. I don’t trust it. I never put no card in this machine.”

Thieves use the skimmers to steal your information says Bradenton Police Lt. Brian Thiers.

“They record the number … often it’s connected to the keypad. (They) get your PIN number and use the data to go online and make purchases, make new a credit card in your name to use for purchases,” says Thiers.

What can drivers do to protect themselves? “

“Each pump is required by law to have a security seal from the last time pump was opened,” says Thiers.

Kenny says she will “wiggle” the where the car is swiped.

Thiers says, “If you put your hand on it, wiggle and it seems loose, be precautionary. That will tell you to back out and not use that pump. Alert the store manager.”

According to the police report, a technician doing a routine check of the pumps found both skimmers.

Should 7-Eleven be held liable for allowing this to happen a second time?

Yarn doesn't think so. “I don’t think it’s their job to be responsible. They’re inside. The clerks are inside paying close attention what’s going on inside.”

Police says if you want to be safe, pay inside.

Police say also check the key pad and make sure it hasn't been messed with. Also, if the machine keeps asking you to repeatedly scan your card, something is wrong.

Be sure to go inside and tell the manager about it.

No one with the 7-Eleven would answer our questions about how another skimmer showed up at the same location.



