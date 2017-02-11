Two teens charged with first degree murder of elderly man

(Photo: PCSO)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- 67-year-old Donald Merkley was discovered dead Saturday morning following a house fire at 3353 Timberline Rd. in West Haven.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the fire was at first ruled as accidental. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Merkley had been strangled and hit on his head with a baseball bat.

Deputies also discovered that the fire was set to get rid of evidence of the murder and 18-year-old Jerry Johnsey along with a 16-year-old juvenile have been arrested in connection with the case. Johnsey has also been charged with conspiracy to commit a robbery, using a weapon in a robbery, arson, and tampering with evidence.

(© 2017 WTSP)