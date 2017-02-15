Two wounded in Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA -- Two people were shot Wednesday evening in Tampa, police said.
There is little information immediately available, but police said two people were wounded and have been taken to a local hospital after the shooting at Columbus Court Apartments, 2802 Statelite Court.
There is no information on suspects available yet. The investigation is just getting underway.
