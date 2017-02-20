UNCC QB, Greg Olsen's younger brother, accused of sex assault

Kevin Olsen. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Current University of North Carolina - Charlotte quarterback, Kevin Olsen, was arrested Sunday on charges related to rape and assault on a female.

Olsen, who joined the 49ers roster last semester, is the younger brother to Panthers star tight end Greg Olsen.

According to arrest records, Olsen was taken into custody Sunday on three counts of second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, second-degree force sex offense and assault on a female.

UNCC's head coach, Brad Lambert, released the following statement to NBC Charlotte Sunday evening:

We are aware of the situation with Kevin. In light of his arrest, we can let you know that Kevin has been suspended from all athletic activities. We aren't able to comment further due to the current investigation."

According to UNC Charlotte, the incident allegedly occurred off campus and involved a sexual assault within an existing relationship.

The incident, the University says, occurred a week after a separate and unrelated allegation of sexual assault involving acquaintances.

UNCC says Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte Athletics, and the University is reviewing the case "consistent with its disciplinary procedures".

"Greg has no comment and asks that people respect his privacy," a Panthers spokesperson told NBC Charlotte.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Olsen was a four-star rated quarterback out of high school and signed on with the Miami Hurricanes; however, after "an accumulation of reported legal entanglements," Olsen was forced out of Miami, and less than a year later, left Towson due to broken team rules.

Olsen then did a year at a community college in California before joining his family in Charlotte and signing on with the 49ers.

Copyright 2017 WCNC