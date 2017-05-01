TAMPA -- A USF player was arrested on serious charges including sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Ladarris Jackson was arrested by USF police Monday night.

10News is working to get the full police report for more details, but we can say he is still in jail.

According to the Bulls website, Jackson is a defensive end at USF. He's also a junior from Birmingham Alabama.

(Photo: USF website)

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

