USF fraternity sued by parents of alleged teenage sexual assault victim

TAMPA, Fla. – A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges a Pinellas County teen was sexually assaulted at a University of South Florida fraternity party.

The suit filed by the girl’s parents and attorney Jeffrey Herman alleges Pi Kappa Phi fraternity member Dillon LaGamma, 19, had sex with the 16-year-old girl while she was unconscious on Oct. 1, 2016.

The family is seeking $5 million for damages plus court costs, according to the suit filed in Hillsborough County court against Phi Kappa Phi’s national fraternity and its USF chapter.

LaGamma faces one charge of sexual battery in connection with the incident.

The sexual assault happened at the fraternity’s house on campus at 7423 USF Birch Drive.

Fraternity members told the girl and her two sisters they didn’t need to produce identification to get into the house party, according to the lawsuit.

The suit alleges, “members are just ‘making it look like they were checking ID’s, so they didn’t get in trouble.’”

Fraternity members encouraged the sisters to drink copious amounts of alcohol, according to the suit. It said the victim passed out in LaGamma’s bedroom, and he had sex with her while she was unconscious, despite her age and level of intoxication.

LaGamma’s pre-trial is scheduled for Aug. 22 and his jury trial is set for Aug. 28.

