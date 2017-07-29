USF police investigating report of sexual battery

USF Tampa campus (Photo: WTSP)

University of South Florida police say they are investigating a report of a sexual battery on the Tampa campus.

Police said the battery is reported to have taken place between 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday at the Greek Village Building J.

The victim and suspect were attending a party in the building.

No physical injuries were reported.

Police are not releasing any other details, but say it is an active criminal investigation.

Anyone having information regarding the incident is asked to contact the USF Police Department at (813) 974-2628

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV