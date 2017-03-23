Utah to have toughest DUI law in U.S.: 0.05%

WTSP
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah's governor has announced he will sign legislation giving the state the strictest DUI threshold in the country.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert on Thursday said he plans to approve the measure lowering the blood alcohol limit to .05 percent from .08 percent.

Restaurant groups and representatives of the ski and snowboard industry had urged him to veto the bill, arguing it would hurt Utah's image and punish responsible adults who drink instead of catching drivers who are actually impaired.

Supporters of the legislation argue that impairment begins with the first drink and anyone consuming alcohol should not get behind the wheel.

The National Transportation Safety Board has encouraged states to adopt a .05 percent limit.

Utah's new threshold would take effect on Dec. 30, 2018, just before New Year's Eve.

