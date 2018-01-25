Vandals destroy several St. Petersburg murals

Vandals ruined several St. Petersburg murals.

St. Petersburg police are looking for whoever is tossing gray paint on murals.

Murals at four locations have been vandalized in the past three weeks:

Stop & Shop, 432 1st St. N., sometime overnight between Jan. 13 and 14m, causing more than $1,000 in damage

Planet Retro Records, 226 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N.,, on Jan. 12, causing more than $1,000 in damage

Story Brook Craft Coffee Bar, 1437 4th St. S., between Jan. 15 and 17, causing $200 in damage

A warehouse at 2338 Emerson Ave. S., between Jan. 3 and 5, causing $5,000 in damage

Surveillance video shows the suspects:

All the murals are total losses.

Video shows a man and woman carrying paint cans near Planet Retro Records.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at (727) 893-7780.

