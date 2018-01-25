WTSP
Close

Vandals destroy several St. Petersburg murals

St. Pete murals being damaged with gray paint

10News WTSP , WTSP 5:53 PM. EST January 25, 2018

St. Petersburg police are looking for whoever is tossing gray paint on murals.

Murals at four locations have been vandalized in the past three weeks: 

  • Stop & Shop, 432 1st St. N., sometime overnight between Jan. 13 and 14m, causing more than $1,000 in damage
  • Planet Retro Records, 226 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N.,, on Jan. 12, causing more than $1,000 in damage 
  • Story Brook Craft Coffee Bar, 1437 4th St. S., between Jan. 15 and 17, causing $200 in damage
  • A warehouse at  2338 Emerson Ave. S., between Jan. 3 and 5, causing $5,000 in damage

Surveillance video shows the suspects: 

All the murals are total losses.

Video shows a man and woman carrying paint cans near Planet Retro Records.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at (727) 893-7780.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories