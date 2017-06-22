Vandals spray paint swastikas, racial slurs on church

RIVERVIEW -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a church was spray painted with swastikas and racial slurs.

Detectives say the hateful images appeared at Chris The King Lutheran off of Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

© 2017 WTSP-TV