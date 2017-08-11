Video: Driver runs over man in Cracker Barrel parking lot

Osceola deputies are seeking the man who was driving this white Nissan.

Osceola County deputies are looking for a driver who ran over another driver in a Cracker Barrel parking lot.

On July 19, the victim parked his vehicle at the restaurant at 5400 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee about 5:30 p.m. He was followed by a white Nissan Versa.

When the victim got out of his vehicle, the driver of the Nissan sped up and ran him over.

The Nissan driver is described as a white man, 40 to 50 years old and 210 to 225 pounds.

The vehicle had tinted windows with a light blue tint strip across the front window.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222. To be eligible for rewards of up to $1,000, call Crimeline at 1-(800)423-8477.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV