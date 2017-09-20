WTSP
VIDEO: Man breaks into home after family evacuated for hurricane

10News Staff , WTSP 12:40 PM. EDT September 20, 2017

ST PETERSBURG-- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say broke into home. They also believe he could could be connected another home in the area.

Just before 7 a.m. on September 10th, the man broke a window on the back door, entered the home and began searching the home. He left the home with several items including vehicle titles.

If you know the identity of this man, please call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or you can text the keyword “SPPD” and your anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411). Report# 2017-042657

