VIDEO: Man snatches woman's purse right next to her at carwash

Screenshot via surveillance footage. (Photo: BCO)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A video captures the exact moment that a man snatched a woman's purse out of her car right next to her.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on May 14th at a Sparkle Clean Car Wash in Oakland Park.

A woman is seen washing her car. She stops to play on her phone and then puts it down inside of her purse, leaving the door slightly open.

As she walks to the vacuum pump, a man that had pulled up next to her and appeared to be vacuuming takes the opportunity to snatch her purse and what appears to be her phone. The man was riding in a Volkswagen Passat.

Detectives have now released the surveillance footage to the public in the hopes of identifying and finding the thief.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Samantha Cottam at the Broward Sheriff's Office at (954) 202-3131. To leave an anonymous tip, call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477, or leave a tip online. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest could be eligible for up to a $3,000 reward.

© 2017 WTSP-TV