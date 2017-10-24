Video | Police catch armed robber in the act in Largo

LARGO -- Police foiled a knife robbery at a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., the Largo Police Department received a silent holdup at a Speedway on Roosevelt Blvd. When they arrived they saw a person with a knife in the store robbing the place. Officials surrounded the store and waited for him to come out the front door.

In the video, you can see the suspect rolling a cart full of merchandise out the front door. Once he was out the door, he noticed the police and tried to run back inside. A K9 and officers were able to catch him before he ran back in.

Two employees were inside at the time with the suspect-- there were no injuries.

The case still remains under investigation.

