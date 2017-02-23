Dash cam video shows officer, driver struck by car

Wyoming Police have released the police cruiser dash cam video of a crash involving in officer and a Grand Rapids woman on US-131. (Photo: Wyoming Police)

WYOMING, MICH. - WARNING: Graphic video.

Wyoming Police have released the police cruiser dash cam video of a crash involving an officer and a Grand Rapids woman on US-131.

The video comes the same day as the 26-year-old driver, Jeffrey Lee Huizenga, was arraigned on two felony charges.

The crash injured Huizenga and Wyoming Department of Public Safety Officer Ryan Silvis.

The crash happened on northbound U.S. 131, north of 44th Street on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Silvis was responding to a single-car accident involving the woman. She lost control of her pickup and was stuck. While walking toward the woman, Huizenga struck him and the woman's truck, throwing Silvis more than 30 feet forward.

Thursday, Feb. 23 Wyoming Police released a 3-and-half minute clip from the dash camera footage on Silvis’ cruiser.

Lt. Mark Easterly said in a statement that both Silvis and the driver were notified that the video was going to be released.

Silvis and Huizenga are still recovering from their injuries after the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the Michigan State Police. Upon completion, it will be reviewed by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

