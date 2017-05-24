Video: Sarasota police searching for hit-and-run driver

The Sarasota Police Department believes the vehicle left at the scene is a white GMC Terrain. The vehicle has damage on the passenger side rear door area. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

Police released a video of the May 7 crash. That morning a vehicle turning from South Tamiami Trail on to Bay Road collided with another vehicle. The driver of one of the vehicle’s left the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle had injuries, but they were non-life-threatening, according to Sarasota police.

Authorities believe the vehicle left at the scene is a white GMC Terrain. The vehicle has damage on the passenger side rear door area.

Anyone with information is asked to call (941)365-7024 or (941)366-8477.

© 2017 WTSP-TV