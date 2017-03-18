VIDEO: Security guard shoots suspected bank robber

Video shows a security guard in Illinois shooting a suspected bank robber.

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- A security guard is seen on surveillance video shooting a suspected gunman.

Rockford police responded to a call for an armed robbery at the Alpine Bank around 4 p.m. Jan. 20, according to the department's facebook page.

Video shows Laurence R. Turner, 34, went inside armed with a gun and wearing a mask. He fired a shot into the air, then pointed his gun and fired at the Metro security guard was on duty. The guard returned fire and hit Turner, resulting in Turner’s death.

The incident was investigated by the Rockford Police Department and reviewed by the State’s Attorney’s Office and it was determined that the use of deadly force was justified.

