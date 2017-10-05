Video show woman stomping, kicking dog in elevator

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — An Aventura pet owner has been arrested on animal cruelty charges for repeatedly kicking her small dog inside an elevator.

Video from inside the elevator allegedly showed Keevonna Wilson, 24, scolding her dog while kicking and stomping on it, according to Aventura Police. A police report says the dog, named “Chastity,” had apparently gone to the bathroom in the elevator.

Veteran Aventura Police Sgt. Chris Goranitis told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the images on the surveillance tape are disturbing.

“You can see where this lady repeatedly kicks this Yorkie-Shitzu mix more than ten times. No, that is egregious,” said Goranitis. “My reaction is that this is an innocent little animal and it’s getting repeatedly kicked by this woman. There is no excuse, nothing to justify that. There is no explanation for that. There is nothing to justify harming a harmless, little animal.”

“I am a dog lover,” said Goranitis. “You don’t have to be a dog lover to discover that this is completely wrong on all levels.”

Goranitis was asked why Wilson appeared to be so upset.

“She choose not to speak with us, which is her right, but she was placed under arrest based on the evidence that you see in this video,” said Goranitis.

It happened Sept. 20th at the Artech Condominiums at 2950 N.E. 188th Street.

Police say surveillance tape initially captured Wilson entering the elevator at 1:08 a.m. And the dog appeared scared because Wilson was scolding her using the elevator as a bathroom. Police say Wilson was first seen moving the dog from one side of the elevator to the other in a forceful manner with her foot. The dog tried to evade her. They left the elevator together.

Police say ten minutes later, they returned to the elevator and that’s when Wilson was seen chasing the dog and kicking and stomping her. After the attack, the dog is seen leaving the elevator and walking into the hallway.

Officials said apartment security first became aware of the incident when a tenant complained of dog feces in the elevator. Upon reviewing the footage, they discovered the beige Yorkie-Shitzu mix getting abused.

The security team reported it to the Miami-Dade Animal Cruelty hotline and police were notified.

Wilson was placed under arrest on Sept. 29.

She has been released from jail. D’Oench tried to make contact with her at the Artech Condominiums but a security guard told him that no reporters and photographers were allowed on their property.

The dog was removed by Miami-Dade Animal Services Investigators and received medical treatment. Chastity has been placed in a foster home. Goranitis said the dog did have two bruises.

A spokeswoman for Miami-DADE Animal Services said if you suspect abuse of an animal, you should call 311 or your local police department.

