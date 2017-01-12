Video shows accused killer with murdered girlfriend

Chilling video has surfaced of accused Orlando cop killer Markeith Loyd and his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon, making eerie comments foreshadowing her murder. Police say a month after the video was made, Loyd shot and killed Dixon.

“For real, you’re not going to try to kill me and the baby,” Dixon is heard saying in the video.

The massive manhunt for Loyd is now more than four days long. He’s accused of also gunning down Orlando police master sergeant Debra Clayton on Monday. Now, Loyd could be anywhere.

The Haines City Police Department says that Loyd reportedly has family in that area and is warning everyone to watch out for the armed and dangerous fugitive.

Here's the latest in the case:

- Investigators say they've searched around 100 locations

- They’ve received more than 800 leads

- 3 people have been arrested for helping Loyd escape capture and police say there could be more

A video on Markeith Loyd's Facebook page from November (posted at the bottom of this story) gives insight into the relationship between him and his then-pregnant girlfriend Dixon.

“Bae can’t stay out of trouble,” Dixon says. Loyd replies, “I repeat, I ain't did (expletive)!”

The video shows they’ve been pulled over for reckless driving, and while it's unclear if Dixon is serious, she talks about him wanting to kill a white cop.

“Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do when they come for you?” sings Dixon. “Go ahead and kill him, bae, so we can get home faster,” Dixon says. Loyd replies, “Then we ain’t never going home.”

Dixon says, “You always talk about killing a (white person), there you go.”

Loyd repeats, “Then we ain’t never going home.”

Now, Loyd's on the run, wanted for not only shooting and killing Sergeant Clayton this week but also allegedly gunning down Dixon and their baby in December.

In the video, Dixon talks about Loyd's crazy driving being the death of her.

“Take me home,” Dixon says.

“Take me home,” mocks Loyd.

“For real, you're not going to try to kill me and the baby! Someone stop him. He has to be stopped. This is ridiculous," Dixon says.

"I'm not going to live past 25."

A month later, just days after she ended the relationship, Dixon and the baby were dead.

Since then, police say at least three people have helped Loyd escape capture and are now in jail for it. Arrest records reveal that Loyd's former fast food manager, Mayan Zarghee, admitted to giving him a ride and shelling out $200 dollars to Loyd's niece, Lakensha Smith Loyd, to fund his getaway.

Ex-girlfriend Jameis Slaughter allegedly provided cash and investigators say her car was seen near Walmart 90 minutes after Sergeant Clayton's murder.

“He continued to shoot her even after she was down on the ground,” said Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

Chief Mina says after the ruthless killing, investigators also found Loyd's shirt and pants and believe he's wearing body armor, making him even more dangerous to the officers hunting him.

“He's already shown the violence to kill a pregnant mother, he's already shown the violence that he'll gun down a police officer and continue to shoot that police officer even after being defenseless. That information is vital to our officers when they arrest him. They want to go home to their families, so they need that information,” said Mina.

The reward for information leading to Loyd’s arrest is up to $100,000. Call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Here are the funeral arrangements for Sergeant Clayton:

Public Viewing: Friday, 6-9 p.m.

First Baptist Orlando

3000 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32805

Main Sanctuary

Funeral: Saturday, 2 p.m.

First Baptist Orlando

3000 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32805

Main Sanctuary

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy Norman Lewis was also killed in a crash while responding to the officer’s shooting. His funeral is Friday.

Funeral: Friday, 11:00 a.m. - noon

First Baptist Church of Orlando

Here is the full video from Loyd's Facebook page mentioned above. WARNING: Very explicit language

