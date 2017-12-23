Video shows hit-and-run that left woman critically injured

Image of Vanessa Karambelas being hit by a van (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland woman was critically injured in a Northeast Portland hit-and-run Thursday morning.

Vanessa Karambelas, 27, was walking across Northeast Cully Street near Shaver Street, when she was hit by a purple minivan with no license plates, according to Portland police.

Video from security cameras show Vanessa raise up her arms as the van approached. The driver hit her, stopped, turn the van's wheels and hit Vanessa again, before running over her.

“I can't even find the words for it… sickening,” said Vanessa’s brother, Jason Karambelas, who saw the whole thing from his house. He said Vanessa had just gone across the street to the Bison Coffeehouse to get coffee for her and her father around 9 a.m.

“It’s just a terrible thing to do to somebody. It’s cowardice,” said Jason. “It's one of the worst things I've ever seen and I've seen a lot of messed up stuff.”

Frantic, Jason ran outside to help his sister.

“I did what wasn't real smart, I just couldn't help myself,” said Jason. “I scooped her up and carried her inside. She's tiny, she only weighs 80 pounds.”

Jason said several witnesses tried to follow the driver.

“My buddy chased him on foot but there's no plates on the van and he ended up getting away.”

Paramedics rushed Vanessa to the hospital. Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help with her medical bills. According to the site, Vanessa suffered six broken ribs, both her legs were broken and so was her skull.

“Seems like it was attempted murder to me,” said Jason, who believes someone can identify the driver.

“Even if it's your best friend, they need to face the music,” said Jason. “If you're watching this, turn yourself in, bro.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333.

