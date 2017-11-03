Video shows man robbing Auburndale flea market

The man took about $1,400 worth of items, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglar of a flea market.

The sheriff’s office said a man robbed International Market World between 1:30 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

The man took about $1,400 worth of items, which included drones, necklasses, backpacks a cart and tools, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863)297-1108 or (863)298-6200. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward by calling the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1(800)266-8477.

